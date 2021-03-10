The Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Joel Lyon condemned the decision of the Ternopil City Council to name the stadium after the Ukrainian nationalist Roman Shukhevych and demands that it be canceled. This was reported by the press service of the Israeli Embassy on Facebook.

“We strongly condemn the decision of the Ternopil City Council to name the city stadium after the notorious SS Schutzmannschaft 201 Hauptmann Roman Shukhevych and demand an immediate cancellation of this decision,” the statement said.

On March 5, the city council decided to assign the name of Roman Shukhevych to the Ternopil city stadium, writes “RIA News“.

Since 2015, Ukraine has been pursuing a policy of decommunization within the framework of the law “On the Condemnation of the Communist and Nazi Regimes”. The law provides for the renaming of all topographic objects whose names are reminiscent of the Soviet Union.

On February 11, 2021, the Kiev District Administrative Court overturned the city council’s decision to rename Moskovsky Prospekt in honor of Bandera. IN the decision the court says that when deciding to rename a number of streets in Kiev, including Moskovsky Prospekt, Kutuzov, Suvorov and Bauman Streets and others, the opinion of a number of individuals and organizations was not taken into account, and the City Council did not conduct a historical study on the criteria for selecting new names streets.

The Kiev City Council announced its intention to appeal the court decision.