The Israeli army spokesman, the backwards Daniel Hagari, said Friday in an appearance before the media that Gaza’s Palestinian terrorists They killed “with their own hands” to the Hostages Ariel and Kfir Bibas, four years and nine months when they were captured, and not shooting them.

“Faced with the lies of Hamas, Ariel and Kfir did not die in an air attack (Israeli). They killed the children in cold blood. They did not kill the children of a shot, they killed them with their own hands, “said the military spokesman, who said he was based on the forensic report whose results met tonight and intelligence information.

Hagari said that, after killing the minors, the Islamist group “He did his best” to hide what happened.

The Israeli army did not spread evidence of their statements, just as Hamas has not shown that Ariel, Kfir and his mother, Shiriwho allegedly died at the same time, were victims of an attack of Israeli aviation.

Hagari’s statement is produced in response to the allegations of the Islamist group, which from the November 29, 2023 He assures that the Bibas, of Argentine and Peruvian descent, died in an air attack days before the truce that was developed in Gaza at that time.

Hamas reiterated on Friday the complaint, after the Forensic Institute identified in Israel the bodies of the minors, after they returned to the country on Thursday, but not that of their mother, Shiri Silberman.

“We point out The possibility of an error Or overlap in the bodies, which may be due to the fact that the occupation (Israeli) attacked and bombarded the place where the family was with other Palestinians, “he collected a statement from Hamas this Friday morning.

Shortly after, the group’s spokesman, Taher al Nono, said in an interview with the Catarí chain to the jazeera that need Israel to allow Gaza’s heavy machinery to enter “Extract the bodies of the Palestinian martyrs as well as the bodies of the prisoners who died “, in reference to the hostages.





“We also want The necessary equipment to examine DNA and determine the identity of the bodies, “he added.

At this time, in Gaza There are 67 hostages captured on October 7, 2023 (counting the body of the mother of Bibas) and three other people who were previously kidnapped.

When Hamas releases on Saturday at the six live captives and deliver the remaining four bodies next Thursday, They will be in Gaza 63 hostages From October 7 plus one of the kidnapped a decade ago.

Of the 64, at least 28 (including Shiri Bibas) They are confirmed dead, But there are no more official details.

The Islamist terrorist group has not provided a census of who on that list, whose liberation is relegated to the second phase of the high fire, They are alive or dead, and the Israeli authorities have not provided more data from the rest although family members have confirmed to have received life signals from some of them.

Netyahu apologizes

For his part, this Friday the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamín Netanyahu, apologized for not being able to save the “monsters” who murdered the hostages whose bodies the Palestinian Islamist group Hamás delivered to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip.

“Ariel, Kfir and Oded: I feel we couldn’t save them from monsters They did this to you, “Netanyahu said in the video that was released by the prime minister’s office.

In the statement, Netanyahu promised that It will not rest until justice to those who killed the hostages.

The prime minister said the bodies of Ariel and Kfir (kidnapped with 4 years and 9 months, respectively) and Oded (83 years) return to a country that is mourning, in a day “Tragic, of infinite penalty and indescribable pain.”





He recalled that since October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists perpetrated an attack in Israeli territory in which they died Some 1,200 people and another 251 were kidnapped, Israel waited “with the soul in suspense” that the hostages survive the “Hamás Hell.”

“Against any forecast, We managed to bring many back. We could rescue some. To others no tragically, “he lamented.

In addition, he denounced that Hamas delivered the body of a woman from Gaza, and not that of Shiri Bibas, mother of Ariel and Kfir, who considers A “shameless rape” of the high fire agreement between his country and the Islamist group.

According to the prime minister, Bibas fought “like a lioness” to protect his boys“Perfect young children who had never hurt a soul.”

Also, he said that Only “monsters” kidnap a small child and a baby, “They start from their mother’s arms” and murder them, in reference to Bibas children, who considers a “symbol” of what Israel fights.