The land and sea blockade imposed by Israel on Gaza since 2007, when the Islamic resistance movement Hamas took power in the Palestinian strip, left its more than two million inhabitants trapped in a tiny territory declared “uninhabitable” by the United Nations. United. The horror they have suffered for three days of open war between the Israeli army and the Palestinian militias of the enclave threatens to become hell after the order of “complete encirclement” given this Monday by the Minister of Defense, former general Yoav Gallant. The veto on the supply of water and food and, in particular, electricity and fuel, seeks to suffocate Hamas’s rear, while artillery and aircraft continue to crush its bases in retaliation for the massive surprise attack it launched on Saturday, in the one who captured more than 150 hostages.

Hamas, for its part, has stated that it will begin executing an Israeli civilian captive in exchange for any new bombing that Israel launches without warning. The spokesman for the organization’s armed wing, Abu Obaida, has stated that so far they have been acting in accordance with Islamic instructions in keeping Israeli captives safe and sound. “Any attack against innocent houses in Gaza without prior warning and alert will be met with the public execution of a hostage,” he said in a statement cited by Efe. “The execution will be of civilian hostages, not military, and will be broadcast online.”

More than 900 people have lost their lives in Israel since Saturday and another 2,600 have been injured. In Gaza there are at least 687 Palestinian fatalities and 3,726 injuries. The Israeli army, which has launched hundreds of attacks, insists that its targets are the military centers of Hamas, which governs the Palestinian territory outside the Palestinian National Authority, dominated in the West Bank by the secular nationalist Fatah party of President Mahmoud Abbas. .

“This is just the beginning. “We have eliminated hundreds of terrorists and we will not stop there,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a speech to the nation late in the day, in which he asked the opposition to form a government “without conditions.” unitary emergency, as happened in the Six Day War of 1967.

The army announced at noon this Monday the end of the fighting with the small groups of militiamen infiltrated in the Israeli towns surrounding the Strip, and which were still continuing at the beginning of the day. “We thought that yesterday [por el domingo] we would already have full control,” acknowledged military spokesman Richard Hecht. Military spokesmen warn, however, that “there may still be terrorists hiding in the area.” It is that area near the Strip that soldiers stationed at the entrances prevent from crossing. Its residents have been evacuated and it is suspected that armed militiamen still remain. It is also the most punished by rockets when tension with the Palestinian territory grows.

The aerial bombardments on Gaza, which hit a mosque and a market in the last few hours and caused dozens of victims, are heard with as much force as they are frequent from the Israeli city of Ashkelon, 13 kilometers away, and where a rocket has injured four people. , one of them serious. “Is it us or them? Everything has changed so much that I’m not even sure anymore,” Avi asks as he is startled by the noise when refueling his vehicle. Almost all businesses are closed and gas stations only operate in self-service mode. The liveliest place in Ashkelon is the hospital.

Artillery shells line up next to an armored vehicle as Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza border in southern Israel on Monday. JACK GUEZ (AFP)

On one of the roads that leads to the city there are few cars circulating, but on the shoulders there are, suddenly, hundreds of private vehicles parked in a row. Israel has massively mobilized reservists (300,000, in a country of almost 10 million inhabitants) following the attack, with a view to both the offensive in Gaza and to monitor the borders with Lebanon and Syria, in the north. Four military transport vehicles were loading tanks heading south on Highway 6 near Tel Aviv. Every few kilometers you can find a “hot corner”, as the points where volunteers distribute food and drinks to soldiers are called. “We are all with you,” reads a sign in colorful letters that hangs from a bridge.

The Ezedin al-Qasam brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement that a quarter of the Israelis captured as hostages lost their lives in Gaza in a night bomber of the Israeli Armed Forces along with the militiamen guarding them. In Beittar Illit, in the province of Jerusalem, four people were injured, two of them seriously, by the impact of rockets launched from the Palestinian strip. The air raid warning alarms sounded again this Monday afternoon in Jerusalem, where sirens had not been heard since 2021. Since Saturday, Gaza militias have launched more than 4,400 rockets. Many have been intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile shield, according to military sources.

In an unexpected turn of tension, a member of the pro-Iran militia Hezbollah has been killed in an Israeli helicopter attack in an area bordering Lebanon. In response, Hezbollah has attacked in northern Israel. Armed incidents between Hezbollah forces and the Israeli army, who fought an open war in 2006, have occurred in recent days, raising the risk of the opening of a new front of combat on the territorial dividing line with Lebanon. A spokesman for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed to Reuters the seriousness of the latest confrontation and called for restraint on both sides of the so-called Blue Line.

