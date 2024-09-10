The Forum of Families of Hostages and Missing Persons from Israelwhich advocates in favor of thes kidnapped by the Islamist group Hamas on October 7demanded on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stop the threats and attacks that the organization suffers from civilians and uniformed personnel.

At the forefront of a powerful protest movement that demands Netanyahu’s resignation and a truce with Hamas that would allow the release of the 97 hostages still held in Gaza StripThe Forum called on the Prime Minister to “publicly and emphatically condemn the dangerous incitement against the families of the kidnapped.”

Denouncing an “increase in the level of incitement”“against relatives, both on social media and in the streets, the Forum reported on its account on the X platform that it accompanied Einav Tsengauker, mother of the kidnapped Matan Tsengauker, to file a complaint with the police against a man who threatened her online.

Netanyahu pledges support for families, but denies possible truce with Hamas

Thousands of demonstrators in support of the families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza take part in a protest rally in front of the Kyria military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, on September 01, 2024. (File photo) Photo:EFE

Since the attack of Hamas on October 7, which sparked the war and left 1,200 dead and 251 kidnapped“The families of the kidnapped have been under unspeakable suffering and endless worry about the fate of their loved ones, and no one in Israel should judge or criticize any family for the way they choose to live.” fight for the return of their loved ones“, he added in the post.

The incitement against them is the result of a violent discourse towards the families of the kidnapped that begins with the members of the coalition

Netanyahu He responded with a video message recorded and distributed by his office, in which he claims to hear “the cries” of the family members.

“My wife and I have attended heart-wrenching meetings that simply break our hearts.“I hear, I listen, I don’t judge and I do everything possible to return the kidnapped people and win the war,” he said.

The leader of the opposition, Former Prime Minister Yair Lapidwrote in X that “the threats on Einav Tsengauker’s life are a disgrace to Israeli society.”

“The incitement against them is the product of a violent discourse towards the families of the kidnapped that begins with the members of the coalition,” added Lapid, who has participated in many of the massive anti-government protests.

Saturday night, More than 500,000 people took to the streets in several cities in Israel, all of them demanding a truce with Hamas, which Netanyahu has flatly refused, as have his right-wing ministers who claim that a truce agreement is synonymous with “surrender.”

Protests for liberation Photo:EFE

Police used force to disperse the crowds, leaving several people injured.: a man with blows to the chest and head, a young man hit by a stun grenade, a protester with both legs broken after falling from a high place and an elderly woman with facial injuries.

In addition, the police arrested around thirty people.

At least four relatives of Israeli hostages were arrested at a march in Tel Aviv in late March.

Anti-government demonstrations took renewed force after the Israeli Army found the bodies of six Israeli hostages in the southern Gaza.

Yesterday, Netanyahu took advantage of a shooting attack in the West Bank occupied that left three Israelis dead to call for unity and try to stop the growing polarization of the country.

“The murderers do not distinguish between us, they want to kill us all, every last one, (whether) right or left, secular or religious, Jews and non-Jews (…) When we are together, our enemies cannot harm us,” he said.