In the words of the widely circulated newspaper, “academic public opinion is turning against Israel,” due to its violent attacks on the Gaza Strip.

With the escalation of the war launched by Israel on Gaza since last October 7, following the sudden Hamas attack on it, many international universities organized angry demonstrations, considering that the Israeli war went beyond reaction and self-defense to targeting civilians, including children and women.

Regarding the conditions of Israeli students and professors in universities, Yedioth Ahronoth said in a report published on Tuesday:

Recently, the news pages have been filled with alarming reports about how hostile universities and campuses in the United States, Canada, and Europe are to Israeli students.

Institutions of higher education, including some of the world’s most prestigious, fail to protect Israeli students.

Faculty and others who reveal their Israeli identity are targeted.

Israeli students are also being targeted on streets and cities such as New York, Los Angeles and London.

Incidents against Israelis around the world have increased by more than 500 percent, many of them against Israeli students at universities.

There is an Israeli student killed by Americans angry with Israel in Los Angeles.

Students abroad have become convinced that Israel is the only aggressor country, and many of them refuse the presence of Israeli colleagues.

It is time for us to hold accountable academic institutions that do not speak up and do not act against these attacks. We should not tolerate a reality in which students are put at risk in institutions that should be focused on enriching the world and being a safe haven for all.

The “breakdown” of the Israeli media machine

International relations researcher Jasser Matar concludes, from this new scene on universities outside the Middle East, that “the Israeli media machine has broken down in the face of the great activity of the Palestinians and those in solidarity with them to communicate the facts to the world through social media.”

Regarding the differences caused by activity on websites and pages on the Internet, Matar said in an interview with the “Sky News Arabia” website:

In the past, these universities were an arena that Israeli students literally owned, and they had a great influence on their colleagues, and could turn them against the Palestinians.

In the ongoing war, the Palestinians and Arab and international channels were able to convey the truth about what is happening inside the Gaza Strip, and publish thousands of videos of Israeli massacres by exploiting “social media,” after Israel was hiding them by controlling the traditional media.

Students around the world are getting the picture correctly today, and they have begun organizing demonstrations even in the most famous universities in the world, attacking Israel. When marches were held in support of Israel, they were attacked by pro-Palestine students.

Earlier this November, the American newspaper “Financial Times” reported that universities in the United States had become a “focal point” for conflicting views on what is happening in Gaza, including Harvard and Pennsylvania universities.

Demonstrations took place denouncing the Israeli bombing, organized by the “Students for Justice in Palestine” coalition, and coordinated marches took place at several universities, including Arizona, Virginia, Ohio, New York, and Georgetown, according to the same newspaper.

A coalition of 34 student organizations at Harvard University also issued a statement, considering that the Hamas attack against Israel on October 7th “did not come out of nowhere.”

On the other hand, some groups took warning and punitive measures against students, whether supporters or opponents of Israel, in an attempt to reduce “intellectual conflict” and attacks with political backgrounds.

Columbia University has suspended two student societies, Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace, until the end of the semester.

At MIT, an official sent students an explanation of the limits of permissible protests, describing a pro-Palestine demonstration as “disruptive and loud.”

Wealthy Americans threatened to stop their donations to institutions such as Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania, according to the British newspaper “Financial Times”, which also explained that more than 20 law firms warned that they would not employ graduates who stand against Israel.