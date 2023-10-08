The Israeli ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, called for international unity in the Security Council’s condemnation – which meets this Sunday (8) – of the latest attacks by the Islamic group Hamas against Israel, which he denounced as “war crimes”. The diplomat said that “it is not possible to achieve peace with an organization whose only objective is to destroy us” and that in the past “no one talked about reaching a peace agreement with Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State”.

Al-Qaeda was responsible for the September 11 attacks in the United States. “What we are seeing are blatant and barbaric war crimes: they murder civilians, abuse hostages, take babies from their mothers,” the diplomat told the press, describing the attacks that led to a new war as “Israel’s 9/11.” .

“The Security Council prepares to meet today [domingo, 8] and Israel has only one demand: Hamas’ war crimes must be unequivocally condemned,” Erdan added. He further stated that comparisons between “a savage terrorist group” and the “democratic State of Israel” are “immoral and false.”

Erdan stated that this Sunday “many members” of the international community expressed their support for Israel, but “tomorrow that may not be the case.” He criticized the UN and “particularly” the Security Council for having “a very short memory” regarding his country, although he avoided making direct mentions.

Since Hamas came to power, “the world has tried to reason” with the Islamic group and the international community has sent millions of dollars for the rehabilitation of Gaza, but accused the fact that this money has been used to develop “terrorist infrastructure” in the territory.

Regarding the alleged involvement of Iran or other countries in attacks against Israel, Erdan avoided “sharing information”, but pointed to “anti-Semitic” messages from Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and meetings between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Syria and Lebanon with Hamas leaders and “other terrorist armies around Israel.”

The Israeli diplomat added that Iran is trying to derail the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. The ambassador showed images and videos showing bodies of people “murdered in cold blood” in the streets, an elderly man “forced to hold the rifle of a Hamas terrorist” for a photograph and a mother with her babies crying while being taken hostage.