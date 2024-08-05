Netanyahu Office Adviser: Israel Prepared for Any Developments with Iran

Israel is prepared for any development of the situation with Iran, whether in defense or attack, said Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. reports RTVI.

“Israel is on high alert for any scenario, both in defense and in attack. We will inflict very heavy damage in response to aggression against us from any direction… Anyone who attacks us will pay a very high price,” he said.

Earlier it became known that the Israeli authorities were considering the possibility of launching a preemptive strike on Iran if it became clear that an attack from the Arab Republic would be inevitable.

On August 5, Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani promised that the Islamic Republic would respond harshly to Israel for the liquidation in Tehran of the head of the Palestinian Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.