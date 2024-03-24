The Israeli army continues to besiege hospitals in Gaza. On Sunday the targets of their military operations were Naser and Al Amal, both in Khan Younis. These actions are in addition to the military exercises near the Shifa hospital that have been going on for seven days. On the other hand, from Cairo, Egypt, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres urged Israel to allow the passage of humanitarian aid and a ceasefire. This week the Israeli defense minister, Yoav Gallant, travels to Washington, for the first time since the start of the war.

Several hospitals in Gaza continue to experience “intense bombing and shooting” around their facilities by the Israeli Army.

Armored vehicles are, according to the EFE Agency, near these medical centers and carrying out excavation tasks. Furthermore, the Palestinian Red Crescent organization claims that, since the beginning of the Israeli siege on Hamas, 364 health workers have lost their lives.

Al Amal Hospital, located in Khan Younis, south of the Gazan enclave, has an earthen barricade in front of its entrance and the Palestinian Red Crescent organization, which manages that hospital, stated:

The Israeli occupation continues to open fire intensively on the hospital while heavy shelling occurs nearby.

The Israeli Army confirmed that the military operation there began in the early hours of Sunday, March 24, with air strikes against some 40 “terrorist targets,” including “military complexes” and “underground tunnels.”

The executive director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Jagan Chapagain, lamented through your account in Xthe death of Ameer Sobhi Abu Aysha, a member of the Red Crescent and an emergency room worker at that hospital.

Something similar happens in Naser, located in that same area.

Furthermore, Israel maintains, for the seventh consecutive day, the military operation at the Shifa medical center. There, the Red Crescent also reported that the Israelis are using drones to request the evacuation of all staff and patients:

Israeli drones ask everyone in the hospital to leave naked, and Israeli occupation forces are targeting the hospital with smoke grenades to force medical teams, wounded, patients and internally displaced people to leave the hospital

This humanitarian organization also pointed out that Israeli vehicles are demolishing buildings and structures around the hospital and warned of the risk this poses to its medical staff.

At the Shifa hospital in Gaza City – the largest medical center in the Strip – Israel claims to have apprehended 480 “terrorists” and killed about 170, in these seven days of operation.

For their part, Iran and Oman condemned this Sunday “the continuation of crimes” by Israel in the Gaza Strip, particularly the “brutal and inhumane actions in the siege of the Shifa hospital.”

From Lebanon, on another front of hostilities, at least three people were injured this Sunday in a new Israeli bombardment against the Bekaa Valley, in the east of the country.

The Israeli Army detailed that this attack targeted “a Hezbollah weapons manufacturing site in the Baalbek area,” while the Shiite group responded by launching more than 50 projectiles against northern Israel.

Guterres insists to Israel about the entry of humanitarian aid

“Palestinians in Gaza desperately need what they have been promised: an avalanche of aid,” Guterres said at a press conference in Cairo on Sunday, a day after visiting the Rafah border crossing, which serves as a connection between the strip with the Sinai Peninsula and is the main entry point for humanitarian assistance to the enclave. He stated:

Requires Israel to remove remaining obstacles and choke points to aid, requires more crossings and access points

Furthermore, exactly as he did a day before in Rafah, he insisted on the need for a ceasefire and pointed out that humanitarian aid by land must be allowed, since, according to the Portuguese diplomat, the sea and air shipments that have been made are not enough. started United States and the European Union:

On one side of the border there are humanitarian trucks blocked as far as the eye can see, on the other side we have a humanitarian catastrophe in real time that spreads even further



An image shows smoke following an Israeli shelling in the vicinity of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on March 23, 2024, amid ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas.

During his visit to Cairo, Guterres spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, with whom he discussed the situation in Gaza.

A 'turbulent' trip to Washington

This week, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is expected to arrive in the US capital.

This trip is the first for the defense chief, after the Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7, which left 1,200 dead, according to the Israeli government. It comes amid recent criticism of Israel by President Biden and the Democratic leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, given the situation of the victims in Gaza, whose death toll exceeds 32,000, according to information from the ministry. of Gaza Health.

Yoav Gallant's agenda includes a meeting with Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, in which he is expected to discuss the release of hostages and a temporary ceasefire. Meetings are also planned with the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, (who was in Israel last week) and with the national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, among other senior Pentagon officials.

Israel/Palestine:🇪🇺firmly condemns announcement by B.Smotrich on confiscation of land in the occupied🇵🇸.This & continued

settlement expansion fuel tensions & undermine prospects for a two-state solution as the only sustainable security guarantee for 🇮🇱🇵🇸

An Israeli delegation, traveling separately, includes Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi, who will also leave for Washington on Sunday, an Israeli official told Washington Postspeaking on condition of anonymity, because the detailed agenda has not been made public.

The visit of the Israeli delegation was requested by President Biden so that officials could “listen to US concerns about current Israeli planning for Rafah and present an alternative approach,” Sullivan said at a press conference last week. .

These meetings for Israel would have the purpose of guaranteeing the supply of weapons and cooperation in security and defense, following criticism from White House officials who indicate that the Biden administration would be reconsidering defense cooperation given the high number of fatalities in the Strip. from Gaza.

On the other hand, the European Union condemned this Sunday that the Israeli Government has declared 800 hectares in the Jordan Valley, in the Palestinian territory of the occupied West Bank, as “state lands” and pointed out that it is “the largest confiscation” of land since the Agreements. of Oslo in 1993. This was stated, on behalf of the EU countries, by the spokesperson for the European External Action Service, Peter Stano, in a statement.

With EFE, AFP and international media