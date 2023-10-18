The Israeli ambassador in Madrid, Rodica Radian-Gordon, assured this Wednesday in a meeting with journalists that her country has already “turned the page” regarding the diplomatic incident in which it was involved with the Spanish Government on Monday after the statements of some of its members, although they wanted to make it clear that they are concerned that they could promote anti-Semitism.

“We already said what we had to say,” she said when asked about the issue. The ambassador has also assured that her country does not want to “be part of Spanish internal politics” and that is precisely what she wanted to make clear with her statement on Monday, in which she “strongly” condemned the “immoral” statements aligning herself with the terrorist group Hamas carried out by “certain members” of the Spanish Government.

While the Government and the Israeli embassy in Spain consider the diplomatic clash settled, the acting Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, now urges Pedro Sánchez to suspend diplomatic relations with that country; apply sanctions to his prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu; and an arms embargo, as sources from his own Ministry point out.

Belarra makes these statements as a member of the Government of Spain and as general secretary of her party, as she herself has reiterated, and at a time when the consequences of the forceful note sent by the Israeli legation in Madrid were already worsening. It accused “certain elements” within the Executive – in veiled reference to the ministers of Unidas Podemos – of “aligning” with “ISIS-type” terrorism and demanded that the president make an “unequivocal” denunciation and condemnation. Far from censuring the conduct of members of her Government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs came to her defense and called the accusations “falsehoods” and “unfounded insinuations.” But the next day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, decided that the direction of Spanish diplomacy is led by the President of the Government and himself.

Albares even telephoned the Israeli ambassador in Madrid, Rodica Radian-Gordon, to convey that he considered his statement an “unfriendly” act. She also claimed to have communicated her “deep displeasure” to him and announced that they would publish a response statement, as they finally did.

Related news



Belarra believes that Spain “should approach the conflict with much greater courage, given that it currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council” and calls Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip “planned genocide.” Furthermore, he has asked the PSOE for “the approval of economic sanctions at the European level against those responsible for these acts” and the “need” to bring Netanyahu before the International Criminal Court.

“It seems to me that it is urgent and that Spain could do much more,” Belarra said in an interview on Telecinco before formalizing his request to the socialists, in which he also advocated stopping exports with Israel. “It has already been done in the case of Russia and with Israel it is taking time,” the minister concludes.

common position



For this reason, the minister has called for reaching a common position within the Council of Ministers and, in a veiled allusion to Sumar, has assured that if she were negotiating the agreement to repeat the Government coalition, she would ensure that the PSOE understands that such relevant issues like foreign policy “they also have to be agreed with the partner.”

In this sense, he has criticized that the socialists have difficulties understanding that the Executive is a coalition of two parties. “Therefore, not only the Socialist Party speaks on behalf of the Government, but also Unidas Podemos speaks on behalf of the Government,” she stressed.

Statements that have subsequently been responded to by the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, who, without directly criticizing the leader of Podemos, has reiterated that “the position of our government’s foreign relations is set by the president of the government.” “The president made an appearance yesterday where he made it clear what Spain’s position is, what Spain’s position is within the European Union and that is what the Spanish government is defending,” he concluded.

The socialist minister defends that the Government condemns “all types of violence” and “commits to peace through diplomatic methods.” He also advocates not reopening a diplomatic crisis with Israel and focusing on what he considers “essential” in this issue.

Belarra’s “anti-Semitism”



The Popular Party, for its part, has asked for Belarra’s dismissal because “anti-Semitism should have no place in the Government of Spain.” “Pedro Sánchez, who calls himself a democrat, should root out anti-Semitism so that it does not take root in the Government,” says the Deputy Secretary of Institutional Affairs, Esteban González Pons.

In a speech broadcast by Génova after a meeting chaired by Alberto Núñez Feijóo with his foreign policy experts, González Pons also lamented the “countless victims caused by the destruction of a hospital in Gaza” and said that, beyond the debate about who bears responsibility, the international community today demands that there be no more innocent victims, that terrorists abandon their weapons and free those kidnapped, and that Israel “comply with the norms of international law and avoid victims among the civilian population.”

The conservative leader has reproached the Executive for not speaking “with a single voice” and for being the only Government in the entire European Union that has ministers who “understand the position of Hamas before that of Israel.” He has also regretted his lack of dialogue with Netanyahu and has once again demanded that the acting president appear in Congress to give an account of Spain’s position in this conflict because »he neither counts nor is told, nor is he aware, nor is anyone. “It brings you up to date.”

The spokesperson for the PP in the European Parliament, Dolors Montserrat, has also denounced from Brussels that “Spain does not deserve a divided and confrontational Government in its support for Israel against terrorism.” “This would be unthinkable in any European country around us,” she lamented.