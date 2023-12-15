The country's Defense Forces say they are working to find the hostages held by Hamas

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said this Friday (Dec 15, 2023) that it had recovered the body of Elia Toledano, aged 28. He was taken to the Gaza Strip as a Hamas hostage on October 7. One “identification procedure” was carried out by medical authorities, military rabbis and forensic experts, the military stated in a publication on Telegram. According to Israeli media, more than 130 people are still held hostage by Hamas. “Our mission is to locate the missing and return all hostages home. We are working together with security agencies and all operational and intelligence assets to return all hostages home”, the IDF stated.