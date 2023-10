War gains imminent escalation with the entry of new Arab fronts into the conflict, fighting alongside Hamas | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said this Saturday (28) that two Hamas leaders responsible for the group’s air and sea command were killed in the last few hours. “Their elimination represents good progress in the phases of war and helps forces fight a weakened enemy.”

One of the leaders would be Asem Abu Rakaba, who coordinated the Hamas members who invaded Israeli territory using paragliders on October 7. Rakaba would have participated in planning the massacre in neighboring communities in the Gaza Strip and was responsible for using drones to attack Israeli army bases.

Israel advances against Hamas terrorists

The Israel Defense Forces spokesman also stated that the country is “advancing the phases of the war” against Hamas terrorists. In the last few hours, Israel has attacked Gaza by land, sea and air.

“Infantry, armored, engineering and artillery forces are participating in the activities, accompanied by heavy shelling,” Hagari said. In his television address, he highlighted that Israeli soldiers are still fighting in the Palestinian enclave.

This Friday (27), Hagari had already announced that there would be an intensification of ground operations in the Gaza Strip on the same day at night. The spokesperson stated that, so far, no soldiers have been injured.

According to Hagari, the Israeli army’s objectives are to dismantle Hamas, protect Israel’s borders and guarantee the return of hostages kidnapped by the Islamic group.