The Israeli Army confirmed on Friday the death of Hezbollah’s Chief of Operations, Ibrahim Aqil, in addition to that of other members of his elite Radwan forces, in the Israeli bombing of southern Beirut suburbs.

“Under the precise direction of the Intelligence Division, Air Force fighter jets attacked the Beirut area and killed Ibrahim Aqil, “Head of Operations of the terrorist organization Hezbollah,” said a military statement, which refers to other casualties in the Shiite organization without specifying.

(Developing news. Expect further development shortly.)