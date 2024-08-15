Israeli soldiers leaving for the country’s border with the Gaza Strip | Photo: EFE/ Atef Safadi

The Israeli Army assured this Thursday (15) that since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, more than ten months ago, it has killed around 17 thousand Palestinian terrorists who are members of both Hamas and other extremist groups operating there.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said the “significant fighting” taking place across the Strip and the “military gains” have significantly hampered Hamas’ ability to regroup, although in recent weeks Israeli forces have had to retreat several times to areas previously considered controlled due to the return of the Islamist terrorists.

Hamas militants who control the Gaza Strip said Thursday that the death toll in the enclave had reached more than 40,000 and that the dead included civilians and children. Israel accuses the Palestinian group of using civilians as human shields and of gathering in popular areas to shield itself from attacks.

“The genocidal war and holocaust carried out by the occupation, supported by the US administration against our Palestinian people, must stop; the policies of hunger, thirst, denial of food and aid to more than 2.4 million people must stop; the burning of neighborhoods, the demolition of buildings, hospitals, mosques and schools must stop,” Hamas said.

Furthermore, he called on the international community to exert “real and effective pressure” on Israel to end the war.

“We are determined to continue,” the Israeli spokesman told a news conference, as an Israeli delegation led by Mossad chief David Barnea is in Doha to resume talks with mediators – Egypt, Qatar and the US – to reach a ceasefire in the enclave, which could also avert a regional escalation.