He Israeli Army He said on Thursday that he had killed the commander of the Hezbollah air unit, whom he identified as Muhammad Hosein Sarurin an airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

According to the criteria of

Sarur “promoted, directed and commanded numerous aerial terror attacks, including attacks using drones, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles,” Israeli forces said in a statement.

Bombing in Beirut. Photo:AFP Share

The attack on Beirut, the fourth in less than seven days and the sixth since the crossfire between Israel and Hezbollah began, In October last year, it left at least two dead and 15 injured, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

Promoted, directed, and captained numerous aerial terrorist attacks, including attacks using drones, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles

Since Monday, Israeli forces have been carrying out a massive bombing campaign against Lebanon, especially in the south and east of the country, which has already left more than 600 deadmore than a thousand injured, and more than 90,000 displaced, according to official and United Nations estimates.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a photo of the president on the plane on his way to New York, where he will address the General Assembly on Friday. UNand said that the leader approved “the assassination operation” from the air.

A fire burns as a result of shells fired from southern Lebanon near the northern Israeli city of Safed, September 25, 2024. Photo:EFE Share

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallantgave the green light to maintain the offensive against Hezbollah, after meeting with the Chief of Staff, Herzi Haleviand made it clear that there are still “missions to complete” to return displaced residents of northern Israel to their homes.

According to the Israeli ArmySarur was one of the leaders responsible for Hezbollah’s drone production system in Lebanon, establishing factories located under civilian buildings in the Lebanese capital and other areas of the country.

Israel insists that its attacks in recent days have targeted areas where the group, an ally of Iran, keeps missiles and ammunition hidden among the country’s civilian infrastructure.

Hezbollah has not yet commented on this new attack on southern Beirut.