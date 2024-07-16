Three days after an Israeli bombing that killed at least 90 people in a declared humanitarian zone in Gaza, which sought to kill Mohamed Deif, no one has been able to confirm the death of this Hamas military leader, although one of his lieutenants has been. Despite not achieving that objective, Israel claims to have managed to eliminate half of the leadership of the armed wing of the Palestinian fundamentalist group, the army announced in a statement on Tuesday. In addition, 14,000 of its fighters have died or are in custody, it says. In total, more than 38,700 Gazans, most of them women and children, have died since the war began on October 7, according to the health authorities of the Hamas government. Only 57 have lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

Israel admits that it also attacks hospitals, schools, humanitarian shelters and other “sensitive points” in the Strip that, it says, are being used by fighters. These places “are cynically exploited by terrorists who try to use them as hideouts and bases,” the military statement added. “The attacks against these infrastructures are carried out in accordance with international law and their objective is to prevent the reestablishment of the capabilities of terrorist organizations,” the statement added.

However, even if there were elements of resistance, international humanitarian law prohibits such operations in civilian environments. Israeli troops themselves also maintain a base in a hospital they have taken over in southern Gaza City, the Turkish hospital, the daily reported. Haaretz.

On Tuesday, Israel again attacked a UN school that provides shelter for displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing at least 23 people. In the afternoon, another Israeli attack on a vehicle in Khan Yunis killed at least 17 people in the humanitarian camp in Al Mawasi, where the heavy bombing took place, which killed 90 people on Saturday, Reuters reports. The target, according to the army, was a member of Islamic Jihad.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has again stressed that the goals of the war include destroying Hamas and bringing back hostages in the Gaza Strip. “We are targeting its top leaders and eliminating thousands of terrorists. We remain firm in our just demands despite all the pressure,” he said at an event with the military. “This is exactly the time to further increase the pressure to bring home all the hostages, the living and the dead, and achieve all our goals in the war,” he added, according to a statement from his office.

Among the senior Hamas officials killed in the fighting, Israel cites six “terrorists” with the rank of brigade commander, more than 20 battalion commanders and some 150 company commanders. In total, the occupation troops have attacked some 37,000 targets from the air in the Gaza Strip and more than 25,000 “terrorist infrastructures” and rocket launching points, they say.

Need for military personnel in the midst of war

In need of more soldiers, Israel plans to start recruiting ultra-Orthodox from next Sunday, the army announced. The war is already in its tenth month and Israel is not satisfied with the more than 300,000 reservists it has recruited. In addition to Gaza, it has thousands of soldiers deployed on the northern border, where exchanges of fire with the Lebanese guerrilla Hezbollah are the order of the day and threaten to lead to another war. For this reason, the authorities have finally put an end to the 76-year privilege that the Haredim (ultra-Orthodox) have enjoyed by avoiding conscription.

The ultra-Orthodox make up around 13% of Israel’s 10 million people, and the vast majority are firmly opposed to wearing the uniform. In recent days, incidents and demonstrations have taken place in various parts of the country. The city of Bnei Brak, on the outskirts of Tel Aviv and with a majority Haredi population, was the scene of an attack on several soldiers who had arrived in the town to discuss recruitment with local officials on Monday night when a mob cornered their vehicle, blocked their way and threw objects at them, according to local media.

