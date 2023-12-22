The reinforcement of its units in Khan Yunis allowed the Israeli Army eliminate Hamas commanders, in selective bombings and intelligence operations in this southern Gaza city, considered a bastion of the islamist groupas reported this Friday by Israeli forces.

The Army, in a statement, highlighted that one of its divisions killed a significant number of alleged members of Hamas In close-quarters combat, he destroyed access to dozens of tunnels used by the Islamist group and discovered “significant intelligence materials that contributed to increasing the effectiveness of the operation.”

Israeli forces this week intensified their operations in Khan Yunis, by reinforcing its artillery with aviation, armor and infantry, according to the statement.

The operations follow a “precise plan”, which includes the use of precision missilesto attack “hundreds” of targets with intelligence support, he detailed.

The bombings eliminated Hamas unit commanders, such as its elite force, Nukhba, the one in charge of drone operations or the one dedicated to observation work, according to the Israeli Army.

A fighter plane He also attacked alleged Hamas members who were planting explosives against Israeli troops.

Also in southern Gaza, Israeli forces found a loaded mortar aimed at Israel and a bazooka ready to launch projectilesamong numerous Hamas weapons, according to this source.

These operations also made it possible to find documentation from the Islamist group such as a payment of more than one million dollars to produce cement and doors, supposedly for facilities such as tunnels.

Several senior US officials who recently visited Israel raised the need for the Israeli military offensive in the Palestinian Strip to target selective targets such as Hamas leaders, to reduce the enormous cost of civilian lives.

The offensive, which began in the north of the coastal enclave, and then expanded to areas in the south such as Khan Yunis, where Israel believes the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, is hiding, is now also heading to the center of the Strip.

Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip. Photo: Israeli Army/ AFP

The Army reported that in its operations in central Gaza it destroyed long-range projectile launch sites from which Israel was attacked this week and a warehouse with numerous weapons in the Juhor ad-Dik area in a bombardment.

On Thursday there was intense rocket fire from Gaza into areas of Israel such as the Tel Aviv area.

The offensive also continues in the north, where intelligence operations by Israeli forces They found a large quantity of weapons and maps used by Hamas in a school in the Shat refugee camp.

Israel repeatedly accuses Hamas of using civilian facilities such as schools and hospitals to store weapons, hide and from there attack its troops.

For its part, the Israeli Navy carried out attacks against Hamas on the coast of the enclave last night local time in support of the ground forces.

On October 7, Hamas launched an attack on Israeli soil with more than 1,200 dead and nearly 240 kidnapped, after which Israel began its offensive that leaves at least 20,057 dead and 53,320 injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by the Islamist group.

EFE