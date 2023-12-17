The Israeli Army announced this Sunday that in the last few hours it dismantled a large “terrorist infrastructure”, including tunnels and weapons warehouses, of the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which today entered its fourth day of communications blackout, the longest since the war began.

“Israeli Defense Forces ground troops carried out a targeted raid on an operations center in the Shujaiya area, where weapons, explosive devices, AK-47s and grenades were found,” a military statement on the operation said. in that neighborhood on the outskirts of Gaza City, where much of the fighting in recent days has been concentrated.

According to the Israeli Army, in Shujaiya – where Israeli troops accidentally killed three Israeli hostages on Friday – they also located an attack tunnel more than 15 meters long, “from which Hamas had previously carried out attacks against troops”.

Israeli aviation attacked the axis of the tunnel to dismantle it.

In Khan Younis, a Hamas stronghold in southern Gaza, Israeli troops destroyed a weapons warehouse located inside the residence of a member of the group; from which weapons were distributed to commandos in the area.

“In addition, troops identified seven terrorists in the Khan Yunis area. In response, troops directed an Air Force plane to the location of the terrorists, where they were subsequently killed,” a military spokesman said.

Also in Khan Yunis, Troops found rocket manufacturing facility and tunnels near UNRWA schoolsaid the Army.

The Israeli Army reported that it has advanced its control through more areas of Khan Yunis, the main city in the south of the Gaza Strip, including the center, where it entered several houses of senior officials of the Islamist group Hamas, including that of Yahya Sinwar, leader of the Islamist group.

“The 7th Brigade is operating in Khan Yunis, where it attacked the office of Hamas' Khan Yunis Brigade commander and terrorist infrastructure. The forces gained operational control of the area, including Bani Suheila Square in the heart of the city “said a military statement.

In the fighting within the enclave, the Army confirmed today the death of two other soldiers, bringing the number of deaths in their ranks since the ground offensive in the Strip began to rise to 121 on October 27.

Since the war began on October 7, some 19,000 Gazans have died from Israeli bombing and fighting, including almost 8,000 children; while more than 51,000 are injured and an estimated 7,500 bodies are trapped under the rubble, according to the count of the Ministry of Health of the Strip, controlled by Hamas.

The war began following a Hamas attack on Israeli soil that left more than 1,200 dead (more than 800 civilians), and 240 kidnapped, of whom 129 remain captive within the Palestinian enclave.

