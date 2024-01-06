You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Israeli soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Army/AFP
Israeli soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip.
The army says they will now concentrate on the south and center of the Palestinian enclave.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A F
The Israeli army announced this Saturday that it “completed the dismantling of the Hamas military structure in the north of the Gaza Strip” and that it will focus on the dismantling of the Palestinian Islamist movement “in the center and south” of the enclave.
“We will do it another way […] “This takes time, there are no shortcuts in the fight against terrorism,” said General Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli army, at a press conference.
Developing…
A F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Israel #claims #dismantled #Hamas #military #structure #northern #Gaza
Leave a Reply