The Israeli army said on Thursday that it had destroyed some 1,000 missiles in the last week. 50 underground tunnels in the Philadelphia corridor, the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, a strategic border that Israel has controlled since the end of May.

“Approximately 50 tunnels were destroyed in the last week; engineering forces of the 162nd Division continue Locating and destroying underground infrastructure in Rafah“, said a military statement accompanied by images of the destruction work.

He Philadelphia corridor It is one of the most strategic points for Israel, as they say that in recent years it has been the main entrance gate for arms smuggling, and its control after the war is one of the controversial aspects in the negotiations for a ceasefire.

Negotiations between Israel and Egypt

Israel announced on June 7 that it had control of the entire Philadelphia corridor, as it calls the 14 kilometers of border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, after its troops reached the Mediterranean coast, in the midst of an offensive in the Rafah area.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not want to give up control of such a corridor and in recent months has developed several rounds of talks with Egypt to reach some security agreement that guarantees Israel that Hamas will not retake it.

One option being discussed is that the Palestinian side of the border would return to the hands of PA security forces, but this is not to Netanyahu’s liking.

An Israeli delegation flew to Doha today to resume with the mediators ceasefire negotiations, in which control of the corridor is one of the issues to be discussed, although Hamas has not refused to join indirect talks.

