The “number two” of the Intelligence Directorate of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Shadi Barud, whom Israel considered the intellectual co-author of the attacks against its territory on the 7th, died in an Air Force bombing, the Israeli Army reported this Thursday.

In a statement, the Army reported that after receiving information from military intelligence and Israel’s internal intelligence service (Shin Bet) A plan was designed to attack and destroy Barud, which was executed by the air force..

According to the Israeli Army, Barud along with another Hamas commander, Yahya Sinwar, (considered by Israel as its main objective, whom they have not yet managed to locate) planned the action against Israeli territory on the 7th in which more died. of 1,400 people and more than two hundred were kidnapped.

Barud planned the barbaric October 7 attacks alongside Yahya Sinwar and had previously served as commander of the Hamas battalion in Khan Younis.

“Baroud planned the barbaric October 7 attacks alongside Yahya Sinwar and had previously served as commander of the Hamas battalion in Khan Younis and was responsible for planning numerous terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians,” the military said.

“After this, Barud held several positions in Hamas military intelligence and was responsible for information security and until today was responsible for Hamas intelligence relations,” the Israeli military statement said.

Besides, “Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fighter jets killed the commander of the northern Khan Yunis rocket battalion, Hasan al-Abdullah,” indicated a spokesman for the Israeli Army.

“IDF fighter jets continue to strike Hamas terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, including military command centers and rocket launch sites,” the spokesperson added.

Israeli airstrike on Gaza City.

Khan Yunis is a town in the south of the Gaza Strip that hosts several Palestinian refugee camps and in the last few hours Israeli naval forces attacked a Hamas surface-to-air missile launch site in that area.

In turn, “Israeli warplanes attacked more than 250” Hamas targets in the last day, including “operational command centers, tunnels and rocket launchers located in the heart of civilian areas,” from where the Army alleged the militias have fired.

Since the war began 20 days ago, Israeli forces have killed a dozen senior Hamas officials.

