Shirin Abu Akleh could not rest even on the day of her own funeral. The Israeli forces charged with full force against the funeral procession, threw stun grenades, beat those present and not even those carrying the coffin were spared, which was about to fall to the ground. The agents did not allow the body to be carried on their shoulders to the Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Virgin, in the heart of the Old City, and above all they did not want Palestinian flags to be displayed under any circumstances.

They tried in every way to prevent the Palestinians from firing the Palestinian reporter with their national flag. They did not succeed and shortly after Jerusalem experienced one of the most important Palestinian mobilizations in memory with the Old City taken over by thousands of Palestinians who came to say their last goodbye to the star journalist of Al-Jazeera, the most important news network in the world. Arab world.

The holy city, where Shireen lived, picked up the baton from Ramallah, where on Thursday he also received a massive goodbye. After the chaos at the doors of the hospital where the body was, the Police did not intervene in the cathedral, nor in the march to the cemetery on Mount Zion, where she was buried between Palestinian flags and shouting “Jerusalem is Arab.”

The Al-Jazeera network, the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) and all the journalists present in Jenin on the day of her death accuse the Israeli soldiers of shooting Shireen in the head. The Jewish state maintains that it is “unable” to determine who killed a reporter who was perfectly identified with her vest, helmet and ‘Press’ logo.