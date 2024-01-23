Israel attacks the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, for his position on the conflict in Gaza. Israeli diplomacy has decided that it will no longer consider it a valid interlocutor of the European bloc in the conflict over the Middle East because “it has placed itself on the Palestinian side.” Nor will he accept the peace plan that seeks to promote, with the help of the international community, a two-state solution in Israel and Palestine. This energetic reaction comes just 24 hours after Borrell defended before the foreign ministers of the 27 member states an initiative to stop the destruction in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel has lost confidence” in Borrell and “does not consider him a balanced EU interlocutor,” official Israeli sources have told EL PAÍS. The authorities of that country reject the 12-point plan presented on Monday by the head of European diplomacy and debated with the ministers and which provides for the holding as soon as possible of a “preparatory” peace conference and parallel talks with the parties willing to negotiate until it is possible for the two main interlocutors to sit down at the table and agree on a solution that must inevitably involve the creation of a viable Palestinian State alongside the Israeli one, in accordance with the road map outlined.

According to the sources consulted, the last straw was his attitude towards the Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, during the Foreign Affairs Council held in Brussels on Monday. There, Borrell (and a considerable part of the European ministers) showed surprise at the videos provided during the debate, quite far from the focus of discussion, which was the destruction in Gaza. But Borrell had been increasingly irritating Israel for several weeks.

The Government of Benjamin Netanyahu had remained silent until now, but has been taking rigorous note of what it considers to be an increasingly out of tone by the head of European diplomacy. The indignation was growing at least from his call to “impose” a peace solution in the region from outside, as he said at the beginning of the year in Lisbon, to his controversial statements last Friday in Valladolid, where he accused Israel of having financed Hamas and which, according to the sources consulted, were statements by Prime Minister Netanyahu taken out of context. “Hamas was funded by the Government of Israel in an attempt to weaken the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority.” [organización política fundada por el exlíder palestino Yaser Arafat en 1958, 10 años después de la independencia israelí]”said Borrell after being named doctor honoris causa by the University of Valladolid.

But the element that has most irritated Israel has been the ironic tone that the high representative used after the meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels when commenting, at a press conference, on the decision of the head of Israeli diplomacy, Israel Katz, to show two videos – one about a project for an artificial island off Gaza and the other about a railway connection – that, in Borrell's words, “had little or nothing to do” with the issue under discussion, measures to alleviate the conflict. .

“I think the minister could have made better use of his time to worry about the security of his country and the high number of deaths in Gaza,” Borrell told reporters. The diplomatic sources consulted by this newspaper admit that Katz's decision to show these two long-term projects while the European ministers urged him to alleviate the serious humanitarian situation of the Palestinian population in Gaza caused at least surprise in several of those present. Despite everything, Israeli diplomacy alleges that Borrell knew of Katz's intention to make that presentation and considers that Borrell's attitude does not correspond with the Israeli Foreign Minister's willingness to attend the meeting in Brussels, where they also traveled. Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riyad Al Maliki, and his counterparts from Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, as well as the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

In statements this Tuesday, before knowing the Israeli reaction, Borrell once again defended the two-state solution and stated that Israel cannot have a “veto right” over the creation of a Palestinian state. If anything was clear from Monday's ministerial meeting, he added, it is that we must “keep talking and discussing” to “find ways for a solution to be implemented.”

The high representative “has gone too far and has placed himself on one of the sides, the Palestinian,” maintains Israel, for which, for this reason, “he no longer represents the EU line in the conflict in the Middle East.” As a result, the sources add, Israel “will not consider its peace plan as reliable and will continue to work to promote collaboration with the EU through other interlocutors.” Despite the diverse positions of the Twenty-Seven regarding the current conflict and Israel's actions, as seen in the votes before the United Nations on the resolutions calling for a ceasefire, the position of two States as the only viable and lasting solution, which rejected by the current Israeli Government, is shared by the bloc.

Despite this, the sources emphasize without adding more details, “Israel will maintain its good relations with the EU.”

Faced with Borrell's attitude, Israel has greatly appreciated the initiative—very controversial in Brussels—of the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who traveled together with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, quickly to the country following the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7. The German maintained, especially in the first days of the conflict, a position considered too biased towards Israel – “Israel has the right to defend itself,” she declared alongside Netanyahu – which she only clarified after criticism from community partners who demanded that she openly demand respect. to international law in the military response deployed in Gaza.

