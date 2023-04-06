Northern airspace closed
- The Israeli Airports Authority announced the closure of the airspace from Haifa to the border with Lebanon to civil aviation traffic.
- The Flight Radar 24 website, which monitors air traffic, showed changes in the trajectory of a number of aircraft in northern Israel, after the missile strikes from Lebanon.
Dozens of missiles
- Israeli media reported that more than 30 rockets were fired during the past hour from Lebanon towards Israel, highlighting that Iron Dome intercepted 15 of them.
- Later in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold a meeting of the cabinet for political and security affairs to assess the situation.
- In the first official comment on what happened, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on his Twitter account: “The first day of Passover. While we sit at the holiday table with family and friends, Israel is facing missiles from the south and the north.” He added, “This is not an accident. No one should test us, we will take all necessary measures to defend our country and our people.”
- The rockets come in the wake of the Israeli forces storming Al-Aqsa Mosque, on Tuesday and Wednesday, and arresting a number of worshipers.
