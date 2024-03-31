Monday, April 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Israel | Chancellery: Netanyahu's surgery was successful

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2024
in World Europe
0
Israel | Chancellery: Netanyahu's surgery was successful

The Prime Minister is said to be conscious, in good condition and starting his recovery.

of Israel of the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu according to the prime minister's office, the hernia operation was successful early on Monday.

The Prime Minister is said to be conscious, in good condition and starting his recovery.

Netanyahu was reported to undergo surgery on Sunday after doctors discovered a hernia on Saturday. He then handed over his duties to the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Justice To Yariv Levin.

Sunday also saw very large demonstrations all over Israel. Among other things, the demonstrators opposed Netanyahu's administration and demanded early elections and the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas. The families of the hostages have also demanded their release, increasing their pressure against Netanyahu and his administration.

Demonstrators were on the streets for the second day in a row, as large demonstrations were also seen on Saturday.

See also  Prisoners | The prison was reprimanded for "cunning": "We are not able to organize reasonable activities"

#Israel #Chancellery #Netanyahu39s #surgery #successful

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lenovo M9 4GB+64GB tablet with case, ideal for work and school, 35% CHEAPER and with 12MSI

Lenovo M9 4GB+64GB tablet with case, ideal for work and school, 35% CHEAPER and with 12MSI

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result