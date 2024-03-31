Israel | Chancellery: Netanyahu's surgery was successful

The Prime Minister is said to be conscious, in good condition and starting his recovery.

of Israel of the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu according to the prime minister's office, the hernia operation was successful early on Monday.

The Prime Minister is said to be conscious, in good condition and starting his recovery.

Netanyahu was reported to undergo surgery on Sunday after doctors discovered a hernia on Saturday. He then handed over his duties to the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Justice To Yariv Levin.

Sunday also saw very large demonstrations all over Israel. Among other things, the demonstrators opposed Netanyahu's administration and demanded early elections and the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas. The families of the hostages have also demanded their release, increasing their pressure against Netanyahu and his administration.

Demonstrators were on the streets for the second day in a row, as large demonstrations were also seen on Saturday.