Bulgarian censorship and winds of war sweep the Mediterranean. Analyses

The Bulgarian censorship in our country have led to the blackout of news on the ongoing genocide Gaza. There is talk of Israel, of course, but mostly of the “squabbles” with Biden and the United States, and of his imminent attack on Lebanon, to carry out which he has already begun to plan the deployment of troops who would have to move from the Strip towards the North. An attack in the face of which, according to what he declared yesterday Shaul Goldstein, CEO of the Israel Electric Company, “the country would be completely unprepared.” Goldstein in fact explained that “the electricity grid is not structured to withstand a war with Hezbollah”, and added that “due to the way the country is structured, after 72 hours without electricity Israel would become uninhabitable”. The company that manages and supervises Israel’s electricity systems on behalf of the government was quick to distance itself from his manager’s comments AD. In the evening, under who knows what unspeakable pressure, he took care to deny himself by declaring himself repentant and defining his words as “irresponsible”. Simon Peres, “From 4 eggs you make an omelette but from an omelette you never go back to any eggs”. Therefore, what he said remains, the facts will demonstrate how right or wrong he was.

As proof of the doubts harbored about Israel’s preparation for total war, there is the concern also expressed by the United States regarding the actual ability of the Iron-Dome to withstand the torrential rain of rockets and missiles that would be launched from Lebanon if Israel entered at war with the Land of Cedars. It should also be added that Hezbollah is very organized and, as the most serious analysts often remind us, this time it is far from unprepared for a conflict with its belligerent neighbor. Although it is often dismissed as a terrorist group in the West, Hezbollah is a very well structured movement and also very busy on a political level; its candidates participate in legislative elections and some of its representatives sit as ministers in the government. The political wing is active in the social field, especially in education, health care and economic matters, and has played a decisive role in the reconstruction of homes and infrastructures in Southern Lebanon, which have been repeatedly destroyed by Israel in these last thirty years.

On the home front, in Gaza, over the past 24 hours, Israeli tanks have pushed deeper into the western part of what remains of the city of Rafah. The tents of displaced people are in the sights, hit relentlessly and mercilessly. Bulldozers are also in action: they destroy roads with special hooks that penetrate the asphalt, transforming it into clods of bitumen; they demolish homes, devastate orchards and cultivated fields, making them sterile, with no other purpose than to destroy any form of life and habitability. Arwa Damon, former international correspondent for CNN, founder and president of the NGO INARA, which she founded in 2015, said that what separates Gaza from any other war zone in the world, today as in the past, is the absolute and “total psychological annihilation”. Yesterday he told Al Jazeera that “The traumas, the triggers are relentless. There is no escape, no respite, no space to breathe… no concept of safe space.” From Deir el-Balah, where you have been in recent weeks, you told a story that summarizes very well the drama of tens of thousands of injured. “There’s a little boy with a shrapnel wound to his abdomen. If he is unable to leave Gaza for medical treatment, he will have a permanent disability or possibly die.”

There war in Gaza it has indeed left the information radars, but not those of the artificial intelligence at the service of the Israeli army which, with its help, continues the obscene and abject slaughter undisturbed. The numbers of daily massacres of Palestinians are around an average of 30/40 people. More than half are kids, children, infants and newborns. The other half are mostly women, mothers, young girls, often pregnant. And all this happens with a brutality that does not reach here in the West, much less on television and in the Jewish press, even more censored than ours. The information they pass is misleading; a soup of confused lies that paint a distorted reality, far from facts and truth. And let us have no illusions about Israeli public opinion: apart from a small minority, the majority, even if they deplore Netanyahu, are in favor of his “holy war” and the messianic and racist vision of his government. The “chosen people” who live in Israel, in the lands stolen from the native Palestinians with the same ferocity with which the American settlers took the land from the Indians, feel superior to everyone else. Whether we like it or not, this is how things are. And it is not difficult to understand this, especially now, in light of these last nine months of limitless horror, permitted, granted, justified and tolerated by the “very democratic and very white” Western allies. According to official estimates released by the Gaza Ministry of Health, today more than 37,500 Palestinian civilians were killed and over 85,600 injured. However, tens of thousands are missing, including those who cannot be recognised, to the point that some NGOs estimate that the dead are around two hundred thousand.

Nor should we forget the West Bank where, due to the attention concentrated on Gaza, ultra-Orthodox Jews organize ferocious raids and manhunt parties in true “wild west” style. Here for nine months, without any more restraint, they have persecuted, robbed, attacked, shot and killed the Palestinians in cold blood, with the applause of their protectors sitting on the benches of a rogue state whose true face is now under the light of the sun even if the servile allies and equally servile information channels have accepted, without a word, the service order not to speak anymore about what is happening in the Strip and in the Occupied Territories. This morning Borrell, on his profile of justice, and that the Biden plan is not yet implemented.”

Well, given that it is now clear that there is nothing capable of stopping them, certainly not the “deeply concerned” uttered by this or that Western leader, nor the recognition of the Palestinian State by foreign states, to which today is also added that of Armenia; given that the objective, the annihilation and cancellation of the Palestinian people, is now clear, rather than complaining, as Borrell and many others do, at this point we must demand concrete, clear and effective actions. Demand the immediate suspension of all war supplies; the imposition of a barrage of economic and financial sanctions, among the few things that may have solid appeal to Israel; and called for the indictment of all those involved in the Palestinian extermination, from the first state official to the last soldier, including accomplices of every order and rank, starting with the high officials of the United States and the ‘Europe. And speaking of the army: the Israeli army is so “the most moral in the world” that on 8 June it was included in the UN blacklist, together with the Russian army, ISIS, al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, Afghanistan, Iraq, Myanmar, Somalia, Yemen and Syria, to name a few. A dis-honorable record achieved thanks to the encyclopedic quantity of war crimes and acts of barbarity collected in 9 months of uninterrupted carnage in Gaza.

Very dark winds of war, unknown to most of us, are also gathering in the skies of Europe. Unfortunately, as often happens in history, even on this side of the Mediterranean we are governed by a platoon of inept corrupt criminals, unfortunately all equally idiotic and hungry only for power and money. And if the ongoing massacre of the Palestinians is the new needle that measures the morality of the world, the obscene and abject crimes committed by Israel represent the new pillory, the most sensational defeat of humanity in the Contemporary Age. And our rulers, here in West, forgetting that they are at our service and not the other way around; forgetting that we are the ones who pay for their toys, their dinners, including their useless summits organized in “non-places” tailor-made for “people without identities”, they are preparing the worst possible future for us. A future that we ourselves have allowed him to design and which is the mirror of our failure, as citizens and as human beings. Should Serbian President Vucic ever be right, World War III is upon us, “it should arrive within three, four months”. If so, it will be a beautiful, hot, last summer. “Whoever wants to be happy, let him be happy: there is no certainty about tomorrow”.