After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he will “pause” his controversial judicial reform until after Passover after more than twelve weeks of protests, caution prevails among opponents of the project. For his part, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, will host the Israeli prime minister in Washington in the coming months, as reported by the local media ‘The New York Times’.

Prudence prevailed on Tuesday, March 28 in Israel after Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement of the “pause” in the justice reform bill that deeply divides the country, with everything to be done to allow the end of the crisis.

The prime minister “managed to turn a crushing defeat into a draw with nice words,” said Nahum Barnea, an editorial writer for the daily Yediot Aharonot. “Say what he says or is going to say, few believe him; I think that confidence in him is not great, not even among the right-wing protesters who came yesterday by thousands,” he continued, referring to a first counter-demonstration held on Monday night. in Jerusalem by supporters of the reform.

The judicial reform project has been denounced in the streets since it was announced in early January by one of the most right-wing governments Israel has ever known, and has given rise to one of the largest popular mobilization movements in the country.

For Netanyahu’s Executive, the reform seeks to rebalance powers by reducing the prerogatives of the Supreme Court, which the Government considers politicized, in favor of Parliament. His detractors, on the contrary, consider that the reform runs the risk of leading to an anti-liberal or authoritarian drift and insist on the extent of the demonstrations against the reform for weeks.

An “opportunity for real dialogue”

After a day of intensifying protests and the appearance of tensions within the ruling majority, Netanyahu announced in a speech on Monday night that he had “decided to take a break” in the examination of the project to give “a chance to the real dialogue” with a view to adopting a more consensual text during the summer parliamentary session, which is scheduled to open on April 30.

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Sunday night and Monday after the announcement on Sunday of the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who had demanded the day before that the reform be frozen in the face of the large movement of reservists that they refused to fulfill their military obligations.

On Monday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog had called for the “immediate halt” of legislation on this reform.

Reacting quickly to Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement, the two main opposition leaders, the centrists Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, said they were willing to discuss with the government, but under the aegis of the president, while warning the Executive against any deception.

“Better late than never,” said Benny Gantz. “We will immediately go to the president’s residence with outstretched hands,” he added, urging Benjamin Netanyahu to “stop the threats” and send a team to Isaac Herzog’s home.

On Tuesday, political commentators were skeptical of Benjamin Netanyahu’s intentions.

For his part, according to the US newspaper ‘The New York Times’ on Tuesday, President Joe Biden would be willing to meet with the premier Israeli in the White House in the coming months. Yesterday, the same medium published a report about how Washington officials, through ambassadors, pressured Israeli authorities to de-escalate tensions.

A militia under the authority of Itamar Ben Gvir

His speech came after lengthy negotiations with his far-right associates, including Internal Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who, according to the press, had threatened to leave the government if there was a pause in the reform.

Itamar Ben Gvir’s party announced, before Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement, the signing of an agreement between the two, which grants the minister new prerogatives, including the creation of a civilian “National Guard” under his authority, the details of which were not disclosed. revealed.

“It’s a victory for the protesters, but the one who really made Netanyahu bow down and stomp on is Itamar Ben Gvir […] obtained a scandalous promise from him: the creation of a militia that will be under his command,” denounced Yossi Verter, a political correspondent for Haaretz, on the front page of the left-wing daily.

Another key government figure, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, head of the far-right Religious Zionism party, said Monday after Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech that “reform [seguiría] forward and the necessary changes in the judicial system and Israeli democracy would take place”.

One of the groups driving the demonstrations against the reform announced the continuation of the protest “as long as the judicial coup is not completely stopped.”

Two polls broadcast Monday night on Israeli television show a loss of confidence in Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, which would lose 7 seats in the event of an election, while the ruling coalition has only a slim majority in Parliament. , with 64 deputies (out of 120).

*With AFP; adapted from its original in French