The Israeli army carried out, this Sunday (10), a new operation in the Jenin region, in the West Bank, bastion of Palestinian armed factions where the authors of the recent deadly attacks in Tel Aviv come from.

“The Israeli armed forces are currently carrying out an operation in the city of Jenin,” said the army, which has also been deployed to other parts of the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that there were ten Palestinian wounded, of which three are from Jenin and four from Tulkarem, while 24 arrests were reported by Israeli forces.

This Sunday (10), the Israeli authorities reported, in turn, about acts of “vandalism” in the probable tomb of Joseph, son of the patriarch Jacob, in the Palestinian city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, place of Jewish pilgrimage.

On Saturday (9), the Israeli army and border police raided the Jenin refugee camp, bordering the city of the same name, triggering an intense shooting in which a 25-year-old Palestinian, a member of Islamic Jihad, the main leader, died. Palestinian armed Islamist movement after Hamas.

In the last hour of Saturday (9), Israel announced measures to strengthen control of the Jenin region, such as closing Israeli crossings into the city, restricting entry and exit and “increased” security controls.

– “Do whatever is necessary” –

“We will do whatever is necessary, however long and wherever it takes to restore security,” Israeli army chief Aviv Kochavi told soldiers in the West Bank, according to a video released by the institution.

Since March 22, Israel has been hit by four attacks, the first two carried out by Israeli Arabs linked to the jihadist organization Islamic State (IS) and the last two by Palestinians from the Jenin region, a historic stronghold of armed Palestinian factions.

These attacks left a total of 14 dead in Israel. According to an AFP count, 10 Palestinians, including the attackers, were killed in the March 22 clashes.

The latest attack, on Thursday (7), in the heart of Tel Aviv, left three dead and ten injured, many of them still hospitalized.

The funerals of the three Israeli civilians killed on Thursday (7) – Eitam Megini, Tomer Morad and Barak Lufan – in this attack in Tel Aviv will take place this Sunday (10) in the locality of Kfar Saba and Kibbutz Ginosar.

The Palestinian armed Islamist movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad commemorated this attack, which was condemned by Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, also head of the secular Al Fatah party.

Twenty years ago, Jenin was the scene of a major Israeli offensive in the midst of the second Palestinian intifada and after the bloody attacks against Israel. At least 53 Palestinians, most of them civilians, and 23 Israeli soldiers died after 10 days of fighting.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat