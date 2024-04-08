The risk of a direct Iranian attack on Israel “is very low”, because “caution and cowardice” prevail in Tehran. Above all, the Islamic Republic does not want to “jeopardize the hegemonic plans” it has in the region and which it pursues through its proxies, such as Hezbollah and the Houthis. Plans that would also have put Jordan in their sights. This is the belief expressed by Yigal Carmon, president and co-founder of the Middle East Media Research Institute (Memri), while alarm remains high over a possible Iranian retaliation for the raid attributed to the Israelis a week ago against the consulate of the Islamic Republic in Damascus , which cost the life of Pasdaran general Mohammed Reza Zahedi.

“Over the years, the policies of Iranian supreme leader Khamenei have shown a combination of caution and cowardice – claims Carmon, speaking to Adnkronos – Usually, the Islamic Republic's reaction to Israeli and/or American attacks is one of escalation when Tehran believes that the opponent is weak and indifferent when he notices that the opponent is ready for war”.

If “the long-term plan of the Islamic Republic is to gradually transform the entire region and expand its hegemony through its proxies – observes the Israeli analyst who predicted the October 7 attack by Hamas – an attack against Israel it would be too risky and Tehran does not want to jeopardize the possibility of pursuing its hegemonic plans.”

Carmon recalls that “even after the killing of Soleimani, Iran said that revenge would be to remove the American presence from the region, which is a long-term strategic plan and not an immediate one.”

According to the president of Memri, “Israel's attack is in reaction to the attack on Eilat by the Houthis, Iran's long arm: Israel therefore wanted to tell Iran that it is fed up with the Iranian game of proxies. The demonstration of force on the Israeli side will not cause an immediate Iranian attack.”

Carmon's prediction is therefore that “Tehran will follow its hegemonic plan undisturbed and move on to its next objective: destabilizing Jordan. Iran is attempting to overthrow the monarchy and transform Jordan into a state similar to Iraq and Lebanon, where It is the Iranian proxies who manage the power.” “In the case of Jordan – this is his hypothesis – Iran wants the presence of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and Islamic Jihad to take over. In that case, Israel would have a real problem on its border.”

The president of Memri then speaks of the Israeli military withdrawal from southern Gaza, which “is not linked to Iran: it seems instead to be linked to the preparation of an operation in Rafah. The idea would be to move the population from Rafah to Khan Younis to be able to start a large-scale operation in Rafah.”

“Certainly, we are also responding to American pressure, which asked Israel to present a practical plan – the Israeli analyst admits – And this is the plan that Israel is thinking about”. Israel “after all cannot trust Egypt, which over the years has not done much to stop the smuggling of weapons from Rafah: if Israel does not take control of Rafah, thousands of missiles will continue to enter from Egypt.”

Carmon finally says he is sure that Hamas will be defeated, “it certainly will be, as Nazism and fascism were”. And Hamas can be defeated by “making the movement increasingly smaller and more irrelevant”. “It is therefore important to cut the financial resources to Hamas, which come from Qatar. Every missile, every terrorist, every munition, every piece of military equipment, every tunnel was financed by Qatar”, he concludes.