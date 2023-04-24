Israel, car on crowd in central Jerusalem: five injured

Five people were injured after a car ran into a group of pedestrians in central Jerusalem, near Mahane Yehuda market. The brings it back Times of Israel citing medical sources. One of the five injured is in serious condition. The police confirmed the incident reporting that the driver of the car was “neutralized”. Dozens of agents are on site. At the moment the conditions of the suspected attacker are not clear, who according to some sources would have been shot.

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “They want to kill us”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, commenting on the suspected attack at Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market, which left five people wounded, he denounced that it was “another attempt to kill Israeli citizens”.

Netanyahu spoke at the ceremony to open Memorial Day events as Israel commemorates those killed in war and terror. “A few minutes ago, not far from here, there was another attempt to kill Israeli citizens”, Netanyahu said, adding that the incident “reminds us that the Land of Israel and the State of Israel have been acquired through many suffering”. The Times of Israel reports it.

