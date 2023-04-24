A car hit passers-by today near the Mahane Yehuda fruit and vegetable market in Jerusalem in what, in an initial statement, Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu called “an attack”. According to the rescue services, there are five injured at the scene, one of them in serious condition. The driver of the car, military radio reported, was neutralized. “It was another attempt to kill citizens of Israel. This attack – added Netanyahu – reminds us that the State of Israel and the land of Israel are redeemed through suffering”.

The injured would be a seventy-year-old man, in critical condition, a thirty-year-old woman, whose conditions are defined as “serious” and three men who are said to be slightly injured: a fifty-year-old and two twenty-five-year-olds.