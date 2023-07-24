A person driving a car he accelerated to deliberately run over a group of demonstrators gathered to protest against justice reform in Israel, affecting some of them. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, according to which there are three injured. The accident, according to local media reports, occurred on road 531 near Kfar Saba, in the central part of Israel. Ynet news speaks of four minor injuries.

The Israeli police later announced that they had alleged driver arrested. “A resident of one of the communities in the Sharon region was arrested on suspicion of hitting protesters on the 531 highway,” the police said, quoted by Haaretz. “After a quick investigation, police have arrested the owner of one vehicle, he is in his 20s,” police continued, adding that an investigation was ongoing.