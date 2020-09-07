Within the sky of Tel Aviv (Israel), a drone drops dozens of small plastic luggage, scattered by the wind in the course of visitors. Passers-by rush between the vehicles to select them up: “It is loopy, it appears to be like like hashish”, “thanks guys, I do know some who can be blissful”, exclaim passers-by.

It’s a group referred to as “the inexperienced drone” which arrange this operation and warned its subscribers on an encrypted messaging. The group advocates for the decriminalization of leisure hashish use in Israel. Police arrested two of the suspected members whereas they have been working the plane remotely. The activists danger a number of years in jail for inciting the consumption of medicine. They promised to start out over each week.