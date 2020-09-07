In the sky of Tel Aviv (Israel), a drone drops dozens of small plastic bags, scattered by the wind in the middle of traffic. Passers-by rush between the cars to pick them up: “It’s crazy, it looks like cannabis”, “thank you guys, I know some who will be happy”, exclaim passers-by.

It is a group called “the green drone” which set up this operation and warned its subscribers on an encrypted messaging. The group advocates for the decriminalization of recreational cannabis use in Israel. Police arrested two of the suspected members while they were operating the aircraft remotely. The activists risk several years in prison for inciting the consumption of drugs. They promised to start over every week.