The Israeli Minister of Health, Nitzan Horowitz, announced his decision not to continue to wear a mask during international flights.

The decision was taken in consultation with the Director-General of his office, Professor Nahman Ash, Al-Roei Price, and Professor Salman Al-Zarqa, as the meeting saw the need to extend the work of the order requiring the wearing of masks during international flights.

Therefore, the obligation to wear masks during flights arriving and departing from Israel will be canceled, but this will remain subject to the approval of the Knesset, on May 23.