Israeli President Isaac Herzog asked this Tuesday that the whole world support and listen to the words of a former captive who was in the hands of Hamas. for more than 50 days and who reports that she was sexually abused by one of her captors.

“Amit Soussana speaks for all those who cannot speak. He speaks for all the victims of Hamas's despicable crimes and sexual abuse. He speaks for all women around the world,” Herzog said today on his profile on the social network shortly after the New York Times exclusively published the interview with Soussana.

“The entire world has a moral duty to support Amit – and all the victims – to condemn Hamas' brutal terror and demand the immediate return of all hostages,” Herzog added.

Amit Soussana speaks for all those who cannot speak. She speaks for all the victims of Hamas' despicable sexual crimes and abuse. She speaks for all women everywhere. The whole world has the moral duty to stand with Amit – and all the victims – in condemning Hamas's brutal… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) March 26, 2024

Soussana was released on the last day of the week-long truce that ended at the end of November.where another 104 hostages were released in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

According to the Times, The captive was forced to perform a sexual act on a Hamas captorwho according to her was called Muhammad, after being isolated and detained in a children's room where images of SpongeBob SquarePants hung.

“He approached me and pointed the gun at my forehead,” Soussana tells the NYT.

The details provided by Soussana are consistent, according to the North American newspaper, with what she herself told two doctors and a social worker less than 24 hours after being released on November 30.

Released Israeli hostage Amit Soussana: “I was forced to commit sexual acts with a gun pointed at me” Amit recounted being held hostage in a child's bedroom in Gaza with a chain attached to his left ankle. The Hamas terrorist in charge of guarding her would sit beside her on the… pic.twitter.com/Rice4sQ4ax — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) March 27, 2024

This testimony about sexual violence comes three months after a previous NYT investigation, focused on the alleged Systematized use of sexual violence by Hamas menwas dismantled – with sources who denied the acts described by the media – and questioned as not credible by investigative media such as The Intercept.

The UN sent its own team to investigate the sexual abuse allegations and concluded in early March that there are “reasonable grounds to believe” that Hamas militants committed sexual violence during multiple assault in which 1,200 people were killed, something Hamas denies.

EFE