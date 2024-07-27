Times of Israel: Israel’s National Security Minister Calls for War on Hezbollah

Israel needs to start a war with the Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah. The head of the Israeli Ministry of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir made a corresponding call, his words are reported by the publication Times of Israel.

“Ben-Gvir told the leader of the Druze community that he believes Israel needs to start a war against Hezbollah,” the article states.

On July 27, the village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights was attacked. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniela Hagari said Hezbollah was responsible for the attack, although the group denied charges of orchestrating the attack.

Earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Israel was seriously close to a full-scale war with Lebanon and Hezbollah. He stressed that the rocket attack on the Golan Heights “crosses all red lines.”