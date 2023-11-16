In an interview with EFE Agency this Thursday (16), the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, called for “decency and respect” from Latin American countries that criticized the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, and insisted that they dialogue with Iran and press for the release of hostages held by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

“I think the leaders of Venezuela, Colombia, Bolivia, Chile and others who have criticized us should show some decency and respect and take the hostage demands to world leaders, putting pressure on Iran and its allies, including Hamas,” declared Herzog at the residence presidential ceremony in Jerusalem.

The president sent a message to “all Spanish-speaking countries, some with strong ties to Iran and all its allies,” to express their outrage at the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7 and ask Tehran to intercede for the release of the 239 hostages held in Gaza. “It’s a human issue, not a political issue,” Herzog emphasized.

He said he has told many leaders of Latin American countries that “they should look in the mirror and understand that they could be next.”

On this issue, he referred to the arrest last week, in Brazil, of a cell allegedly linked to the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah and commented that “this is just the beginning”.

“We know about Iran’s presence in the region, in Latin America, we know about its alliances with some countries. Unfortunately, no one will be exempt from the terror machine of these organizations. We must all fight together,” he added.

At the end of October, the Bolivian government announced the severing of diplomatic relations with Israel.

The government of leftist Luis Arce accused Israel of “committing crimes against humanity in its attacks on the Gaza Strip”, where the Jewish State is carrying out an offensive in response to Hamas’ terrorist attacks on its territory on October 7, which left 1 .2 thousand dead.

The governments of Colombia and Chile, also on the left, summoned their ambassadors to Israel because they disagreed with the action in Gaza.

Although he has not taken similar measures, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has criticized the Israeli offensive in the Palestinian enclave and has even called the conflict between the Jewish State and Hamas “genocide”.

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, an ally of Iran, used the same term to criticize Israel. (With EFE Agency)