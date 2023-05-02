RBC: Israel will resume emergency repatriation from Russia with an increase in the number of applicants

Emergency repatriation centers in Israel will start working again, there is a wave of repatriation will intensify. About it informs RBC with reference to the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration.

Currently, as the department said, the number of those who have the right to repatriate and arrive in Israel without a visa has sharply decreased. In the usual format, before repatriation, you need to obtain a special visa.

“If necessary, the ministry is ready to reconsider the issue of expanding the work of the centers if the wave of repatriation intensifies again,” the ministry said.

These centers appeared in early 2022 in connection with the start of the NWO in Ukraine and allowed arriving Russians, as well as Ukrainians and Belarusians, to quickly obtain the status of repatriates. However, the country’s authorities have reduced the work of these institutions.

Earlier it became known that the far right in Israel will limit the right to repatriate Jews around the world. According to the new initiative, only people born to a woman of Jewish origin will be eligible for repatriation and migration.