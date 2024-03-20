Israeli Ministry of Defense: 2024 will be “the year of war and victory”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that 2024 will be both a year of war and a year of victory for the state. The head of the military department shared his opinion on the social network X.

“At the annual meeting of the Ministry of Defense, I emphasized to the division leaders that 2024 will not only be a year of war, but also a year of victory,” he said.

Gallant also pointed out that the only way to win the war against the radical Palestinian movement Hamas is to ensure a qualitative and quantitative advantage for Israel, which can be achieved through the mobilization of the population.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a summit in Seoul that the state is fighting “barbarity and darkness” in the Gaza Strip. He also expressed the country's commitment to achieving its goals. Netanyahu noted that Israel is promoting peace in the Middle East by demilitarizing the enclave.