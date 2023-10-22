Israel is forced to bury those killed by Hamas far from their places of residence which, until October 7, the day of the attack, were next to the Gaza Strip. These towns remain razed today and declared a closed military zone. It is also there where the army prepares the land invasion of that Palestinian enclave. “I don’t have time to go and bury all my friends,” laments Hugo Wolaj, 46 years old. Miraculously, he comments, he was saved along with his wife and his three daughters aged 15, 13 and 11 from the carnage that the jihadist militiamen perpetrated in the Beeri kibbutz, where they lived.

On the opposite side, his neighbors from the Even family. After noon on Sunday, Wolaj wanders around with papers in hand organizing the burial of four of his six members in the cemetery of Kibbutz Revivim. Chen, the father (45 years old), arrives in the coffins; Rinat, the mother (44), and two of her children, Alon (16) and Ido (14). Tomer (11) and Nir (8) were saved. The little ones are still alive as they remain under the bodies of their parents and siblings, says a relative who has come to say goodbye to the family but who prefers not to be named. Four others murdered in Beeri, apart from the Even, are buried on Sunday in Revivim before about 300 people.

The inhabitants of the kibbutz attacked that Saturday by Hamas, when 1,400 people died, do not know when, how or where they are going to resume their lives. That attack, whose response by Israel has already left 4,385 dead in the Strip, according to the Ministry of Health, has been a huge blow to a country obsessed with security. Some even don’t know if they will ever be able to return home.

“I don’t know if we will be able to return,” Wolaj acknowledges in the midst of the transfer of coffins covered by the national flag, wreaths of flowers, prayers, tears and hugs. On the graves, those present place stones (Jewish tradition), flowers and even some personal objects such as a scarf from the Hapoel Jerusalem basketball team. “We still don’t know how we are going to do it, but we will return to Beeri and raise our community again in the name of the dead,” predicts, for his part, trying to cling to a certain optimism, Gil Cohen, one of those responsible for the kibbutz.

Burials this Sunday of Israelis murdered by Hamas at Kibbutz Beeri on October 7. Luis de Vega

“It will be a challenge to bring people back” to their homes, understands Avraham Rotshten, 68, living in Tel Aviv. He is dedicated to the imported seed trade, so, he says, he knows the area around Gaza where the attack took place well because he frequently goes to the crop areas. “Anyone who is not worried right now is not normal.” “We live like real zombies,” he adds, referring to the collective catharsis they are going through.

The Kibbutz Revivim cemetery, in the Negev desert and fifty kilometers inland from Gaza, is the provisional location where the bodies of the Beeri community are being transferred. As a result of the massacre, Hugo Wolaj is now in charge of managing the funerals of his colleagues from Kibbutz Beeri, where he settled in 1992, when he was 15 years old. “On Thursday we buried 12, on Friday six or seven, today 17… There are more than 100,” he says, coinciding with the death toll figures offered by military sources, which estimate that on October 7 around one person lost their lives. hundred thousand inhabitants. “Beeri was not just a town, it was a community where solidarity reigned,” remarks Wolaj, of Argentine origin.

Of the list of 120 victims, 70 bodies have already been identified. Of another 50, their identity remains to be known or if they were taken hostage by Hamas and are in Gaza, explains Gal Cohen. Members of the Zaka specialized rescue group are still carrying out searches for bodies these days among the remains of the homes of that kibbutz, as EL PAÍS verified on Friday. “We hope, later, to be able to bring the bodies back to Beeri, at least of all those who want,” he says.

Burials of those murdered by Hamas in Kibbutz Beeri, this Sunday in Kibbutz Revivim. Luis de Vega

“They will have to give them a temporary solution. I think the bodies could be buried here for a year,” says a person close to the Even family who asks to remain anonymous. “The residents of the kibbutz want to continue in community, wherever. They will have to agree with the Government, but at the moment we are not talking about that, we are talking about the immediate. Because there are some kibbutz that have been erased from the map,” he adds.

“The first thing we did was contact a security company to put bars on the house. “This is the type of thing that is going through my head now,” says Inbal, a 35-year-old woman also present at the funerals, through tears. She resides in the city of Beersheba, about thirty kilometers from Kibbutz Revivim and the same distance in a straight line from Gaza, with her husband and three daughters aged seven years, four and 18 months.

“I am happy not to have children, who are the ones who are going to fight the most, although my three daughters will also go through the army,” he says, referring to the mandatory nature of military service for both men and women. Inbal works at the Ben Gurion University, which these days has canceled its activity and which has dozens of victims among the murdered, the missing and the kidnapped. “Some were in the rave“, he comments in reference to the party in which Hamas members broke into, killing 260 of the attendees.

An important part of Beeri’s residents now live temporarily installed in a hotel on the shores of the Dead Sea. From there they move to bury those they identify. Meanwhile, they try to survive with the help of wine, beer, songs and crying, explains Wolaj. “I’m fine, strong,” he says, referring to his mental state, “although I hardly have the strength left to even cry.”

Burials of those murdered by Hamas in Kibbutz Beeri, this Sunday in Kibbutz Revivim. Luis de Vega

