The British Prime Minister’s office said that it would offer its condolences for the lives lost in Israel and Gaza since the attack launched by Hamas gunmen on October 7, and would also warn of the risk of further aggravation of the conflict in the region.

“Every civilian death is a tragedy,” Sunak said in a statement before the visit. “So many lives were lost in the wake of the horrific terrorist act carried out by Hamas.”

He continued that the explosion that occurred in a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, which led to the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians, should be “a watershed moment for leaders in the region and around the world to work together to avoid a further dangerous escalation of the conflict,” pledging that Britain would be “at the forefront of this effort.”

Sunak will also demand that a route be opened to bring humanitarian aid into Gaza as soon as possible, and that British citizens in the Strip be able to leave.

His office said that in addition to Sunak’s visit, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who visited Israel last week, will travel to Egypt, Turkey and Qatar over the next three days to discuss the conflict and seek a peaceful solution.

