Israel | Brazen foreign intelligence has developed a brand of itself, whose main product is assassinations

A representative of the security agencies of the United Arab Emirates shows a man suspected of being a Mossad member from surveillance camera tapes in Dubai in February 2010.

Mossad is Israel’s assassination agency. A lot is known about it as a top secret organization because it has left behind thousands of bodies.

Amazing. Beyond belief. Genius!

Israel’s attacks at the beginning of the week on the pagers and radios of the extremist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon have caused astonishment in the world and in some even outright admiration.

It is admittedly quite a miracle that someone managed to detonate thousands of pagers at the same time in attacks that killed and seriously maimed not only Hezbollah members but also bystanders.