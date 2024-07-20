The Israeli military has confirmed that it has bombed Houthi positions in Yemen’s port city of Hodeida on the Red Sea coast, the day after a drone launched by the rebels exploded over Tel Aviv, killing an Israeli civilian.

The attack came “in response to the hundreds of attacks carried out against the State of Israel in recent months,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu followed the attacks live with Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi sitting at his side, as shown in images released by the president’s office an hour and a half after the attacks.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also followed the operation with Netanyahu and Halevi from the Air Force Command Center, an attack carried out “by Israeli aircraft on the port of Hodeida, 2,000 kilometers from the State of Israel,” his ministry said in a statement.

More than 200 Houthi attacks in recent months

“The fire that is currently burning in Yemen is seen across the Middle East. The first time the Houthis harmed an Israeli citizen, we hit them. We will do it wherever necessary,” said Gallant, who approved the operation in Hodeida this morning after a meeting with the military leadership early on Saturday.

The minister said that the Houthis have attacked Israel “more than 200 times” in recent months, but recalled that “the blood of Israeli citizens has a price.” “This has become clear in Lebanon, Gaza, Yemen and elsewhere: if they dare to attack us, the result will be identical,” he threatened.

F-35 airstrikes in response to drone attack on Tel Aviv

Local media reported that Israel had sent F-35 jets to the port city, while numerous users posted videos on social media showing the aircraft flying over the Red Sea, recorded from the southern Israeli city of Eilat.

An Iranian-made Sammad-3 drone launched from Yemen reached Tel Aviv airspace early Friday morning, near the US embassy, ​​exploding in the air in the city centre without setting off air raid warnings due to “human error”.

The Houthis also claimed responsibility for launching a ballistic missile and three other drones against Tel Aviv, which were intercepted by anti-aircraft batteries deployed by the US in the region before reaching Israeli airspace, but a fourth drone exploded over the city.

Although it was detected by the Iron Dome defence system, it was not intercepted, as it was not classified as a hostile object due to “human error”, and caused the death of a 50-year-old man, identified as Yevgeny Ferder, as well as eight injuries.

Yesterday’s attack is the Houthis’ most far-reaching action against Israel since they began attacking ships linked to the country in the Red Sea, as well as the southern city of Eilat, since November 19, “in solidarity” with the Gaza militias, although none have resulted in fatalities or caused serious damage.

EFE Agency