According to the agency, Israeli aircraft bombed the main generator of electricity in the Indonesian hospital, which led to a complete power outage in all its departments.

Israeli tanks positioned around the hospital also bombed its surroundings and main gates.

Hamas medical sources said: “Parts of the Indonesian hospital were bombed, and there is fear for the lives of patients and doctors.”

Social media users and Palestinian news pages published videos that they said were of the burning of the main electricity generator in the Indonesian hospital.

This bombing comes hours before the truce agreement between Hamas and Israel enters into force.

Qatar and Hamas confirmed on Thursday that the truce agreement would enter into force at seven o’clock on Friday morning.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “50 hostages will be released, divided over 4 days. On the first day, 13 women and children will be released.”

She added: “The first batch of civilian hostages will be handed over at around four o’clock in the afternoon on Friday.”

She continued: “During the period of four days, information will be collected about the remaining hostages to consider the possibility of releasing a larger number, and thus extending the truce.”