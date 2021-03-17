Israel bombs terrorist militias in the countryside of Damascus

Syrian official media announced that the Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli attack on the Damascus countryside.

The Syrian News Agency (SANA) said that the air defenses responded to an “Israeli aggression” in the countryside of Damascus and dropped a number of missiles in the sky of the city.

For its part, the official Syrian news channel said that the explosions that were heard in the vicinity of Damascus were the result of “our air defenses confronting the Israeli aggression on the southern region.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that explosions occurred in the vicinity of the Syrian capital, Damascus, as a result of Israeli strikes, targeting two warehouses of Iranian militia weapons inside military sites of the regime forces located a few kilometers from Damascus International Airport.

It is noteworthy that, in recent months, Israel has intensified its targeting of military and other sites for Iranian forces and groups loyal to it in several Syrian regions.