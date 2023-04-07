IIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened crackdown after the rocket fire from Lebanon. “We will meet our enemies and they will pay the price for any aggression,” Netanyahu said at the start of a security cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Thursday evening.

A little later, Israel’s army attacked targets in the Gaza Strip. The army said fighter jets had bombed, among other things, weapons factories belonging to the Islamist Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip. It was initially unclear whether there were injuries or even deaths. According to Palestinian media and eyewitnesses, explosions could be heard and smoke seen over the coastal enclave.

In the meantime, a rocket alarm had been triggered in the Israeli border area with the Gaza Strip, the army said. Palestinian eyewitnesses said shells and rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel after the Israeli bombardment. It was initially unclear which militant group was behind the attacks.

Targets in Lebanon were also attacked. The Israeli military announced this on Twitter on Friday. According to media reports, there were explosions south of the city of Tyros. There is a Palestinian refugee camp nearby. According to security sources, a field near the refugee camp was hit. So far there is no information about possible victims. At least three explosions were heard in the early hours of the morning. The pro-Iranian broadcaster Al-Mayadeen from Lebanon reported that several houses in the area were damaged in the attacks.







34 rockets from Lebanon

According to the military, 34 rockets were fired into Israeli territory from Lebanon – more than at any time since 2006. Two people in northern Israel were slightly injured. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. However, Israel blamed militant Palestinians. In the past few days, there have also been several rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip in southern Israel.

Netanyahu further said the internal debate in Israel will not stop the country from taking action against the country’s enemies “anywhere, anytime”. Netanyahu was referring to a judicial reform pushed by the right-wing religious government that has been dividing Israeli society for weeks.

The military should arm themselves

“Our enemies will learn again that in time of war, Israeli citizens stand together and as one, supporting the actions of the military and other security forces to protect our country and our citizens,” Netanyahu said. Defense Minister Joav Galant previously instructed the military to prepare for “any possible response”.



An Israeli howitzer near the border with Lebanon

:



Image: EPA



Lebanon’s Acting Prime Minister Najib Mikati has condemned rocket fire from Lebanon towards Israel. “Lebanon vehemently opposes any military escalation emanating from its country, as well as the use of Lebanese territory to conduct operations that may threaten existing stability,” Mikati said in Beirut.







For months, Lebanon has only been able to act to a limited extent without a president and the caretaker government of Mikati. The country is also suffering from a severe economic crisis.

Blue Helmets: Neither Lebanon nor Israel want war

The UN peacekeeping mission Unifil called on both sides to de-escalate. The Unifil blue helmets have been monitoring the border area between Israel and Lebanon since 1978. “Both sides have said they do not want war,” the organization said in a statement Friday morning. We are in talks with both countries.

The United States condemned the missile launch and pledged support. “Our commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering, and we recognize Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself against all forms of aggression,” said US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel.

The escalation was preceded by Israeli police clashes with Palestinians on the Temple Mount (Al-Haram al-Sharif) in Jerusalem. Netanyahu said in the evening that Israel has no interest in changing the status quo of the Holy Places. He called for de-escalation. However, decisive action will be taken against “extremists”, he said.

The Temple Mount with the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. But it is also sacred to Jews because there used to be two Jewish temples there. The Temple Mount is under Muslim administration while Israel is responsible for security. The Palestinians have repeatedly accused Israel of wanting to expand its control of the holy site.