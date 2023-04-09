The Israeli army has attacked areas of Syria and Lebanon this morning in response to the attacks received. The Israeli forces justify the offensive after the six rockets that were launched during the night in the direction of the Golan Heights and that they blame on the Syrians.

Israel claimed artillery and drone strikes hit the rocket launchers and were followed by airstrikes against a Syrian army compound, military radar systems and artillery posts. The Israeli military “sees the State of Syria responsible for all activities that occur within its territory and will not allow any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

The Syrian Defense Ministry assured that its air defenses responded to the Israeli attacks and intercepted some missiles. And they have specified that no personal damage has occurred, although material damage has occurred.

Separately, on Thursday, more than 30 rockets were fired into Israel from southern Lebanon, provoking cross-border counterattacks by Israel at sites linked to the Islamist Hamas movement in Lebanon and Gaza. The Lebanese Army has found several missile launchers “prepared for several days” to fire this Saturday and has assured that they are already being dismantled, as reported on its Twitter account.

For its part, the Government of Lebanon has filed a complaint with the United Nations through a letter in which it has condemned the attacks by Israel against its territory, in addition to blaming it for the escalation of tensions in the region, and has called to remain calm to maintain stability.

In addition, Lebanon has warned about the seriousness of the situation and has reaffirmed its commitment to prevent further attacks from its territory while at the same time asking to resolve the situation through UN mechanisms.