The army of Israel announced on Friday that it had carried out a “targeted bombing” in Beirut, where a security source reported an Israeli air strike on the southern outskirts of the Lebanese capital, a stronghold of the pro-Iranian Islamist group Hezbollah.

“The Israeli army carried out a targeted bombardment in Beirut,” said a military statement, without specifying the type of attack or the means used. “For now there is no change in the directives (…) of the Home Front Command,” the Israeli passive defence, added the army.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency (ANN), The target of the action was a building in the Al Rwais area, where several ambulances were immediately dispatched. while columns of smoke rise from the attacked point.

Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in an exchange of fire since the start of the war in Gaza. Photo:AFP

Three explosions rang out in the area and at least one building was reportedly completely destroyed. according to what a witness who asked to remain anonymous told Efe.

This is the third Israeli bombardment of Dahye since the outbreak of crossfire between Hezbollah and the Jewish state nearly a year ago.

The two previous ones killed respectively the number two of the political office in the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, Saleh al Arouri, last January; and Hezbollah’s top military commander, Fuad Shukr, at the end of last July.

Hezbollah fighters carry the coffin of slain commander Fuad Shukr. Photo:AFP

Friday’s action comes amid growing tension, after this week Two waves of simultaneous explosions on thousands of communication devices carried by Hezbollah members killed 37 people and injured nearly 3,000 in Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah blamed the attacks on the Jewish state and promised a strong response that has yet to come, while fears are growing of an open war between the sides, as happened in 2006.