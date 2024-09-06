Israel bombs southern Lebanon. A Hezbollah weapons depot in Blida was hit by Israeli fighter jets overnight, the army said, adding that buildings used by the terror group in Ayta ash-Shab and Yarine were also hit.

Israel withdraws from Jenin

Israeli forces have withdrawn from the West Bank city of Jeninafter a series of raids lasting 10 days, in which 21 people were killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported. In a statement on Facebook, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry accused Israel of transferring its brutal destruction and devastation to the West Bank, after the Gaza Strip, as demonstrated by the situation in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarem and the refugee camps there.

Israeli raids also took place in other parts of the West Bank, Al Jazeera reported, including in the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem, where a woman in her 20s was injured by shrapnel from Israeli gunfire while trying to close a window. Israeli forces also raided the village of Beit Tamar, east of Bethlehem, and Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, where a Palestinian man in his 30s was injured by shrapnel.

Fourteen “terrorists” were killed during the siege of Jenin, the Israeli military said in a statement, adding that it had arrested more than 30 “suspects” during the siege. The statement said the dead included Wissam Hazem, identified by the military as the head of Hamas in Jenin. The IDF added that it destroyed about 30 explosives, as well as an underground weapons depot located under a mosque and an explosives manufacturing laboratory.

Hamas releases video of one of 6 executed hostages

Hamas posted a video on Telegram of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, one of six hostages executed by the Islamist group last week. In the video, the hostage calls on the administration of US President Biden to do everything possible to end the war. The video clip was released with the permission of his family and shows the young man pleading with them to stay strong. “I know you are doing everything you can to bring me home,” he says in the video. “Keep fighting for me and I hope to return home soon. Don’t stop. I love you.”

This message follows recent videos posted by Hamas on Telegram of Eden Yerushalmi, Alex Lobanov and Carmel Gat, three of the six hostages murdered in a Hamas tunnel by the terror group. Hersh’s is the fourth video released. According to Hamas, the others, those of Ori Danino and Almog Sarusi, are expected to be released in the coming days. The videos showed the hostages accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government of intentionally obstructing a deal to release the hostages, accusing them of letting them die at the hands of Hamas.