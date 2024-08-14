Sky News Arabia correspondent also reported that Israeli aircraft launched a raid on the town of Houla in southern Lebanon.

For its part, Hezbollah bombed Kiryat Shmona with rockets in response to the bombing of towns in the south, especially the town of Abbasiya.

The party said in a statement: “In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially in the town of Abbasiya, and the injury of civilians there, the Islamic Resistance fighters bombed Kiryat Shmona with volleys of Katyusha rockets.”

The world is still awaiting retaliatory attacks by Iran and its allies in the region, despite Western demands to refrain from doing so, for fear that it will lead to further regional tensions.

Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah have vowed to respond to the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Israel has been exchanging cross-border fire almost daily with Hezbollah in Lebanon since the October 7 attack.